Department Head Reports

– None

Solicitor’s Report [00:20]

– 2018 documents have been submitted to the IRS. The payment expected matches that of the 2016 fee, around $254.00

– Request for executive session regarding Personnel Matters and Litigation

Board of Commissioners Report

Sandie Egley:

– COG annual event will be held on a Gateway Clipper cruise on July 31st, with the conference will be on the following day, August 1st.

– Discussion about food trucks and if they have turned in their insurances for the event.

* Hotel Tax Update – Tim Ishman [04:35]

– Letter from the treasurer’s office has been sent to a CPA.

– Plans to have a concert at Beaver County Boom this summer have been cancelled due to not having enough time to properly plan.

– Beaver pool will open its regular hours from 12:00pm – 6:00pm starting June 6.

– Commissioner Egley wanted to remind local governments that events can be advertised on the tourism website for free.

– Commissioner Egley did research into how much money the county has put into Brush Creek Park over the past two years and said it is around $1,100,000.00 [08:45].

Tony Amadio:

– Discussion about updates on the tax claim and guardian contracts. A representative from CYS discussed the situation.

– Commissioner Amadio asked for updates on the farm preservation plans. Is upset him that deadlines are passing by with things not being acted upon as promptly as they should be.

Dan Camp III:

– Request for executive session regarding Personnel and Building Safety

Audience Participation [15:00]

Mr. Wooley: Asked for details on the K-9 Situation in the Sheriff’s Office. Solicitor informed him that the Sheriff leased a K-9 and that they acted within their own office, and therefore the county commissioners cannot deny him getting one.

Lorianne Burgess and Tina Tessaro:

– Both ran for Ambridge council this year.

– They have issues with judges at elections. Accusations that poll workers were telling voters to write in specific names, some people receiving up to thirty write-ins.

– Requested that the elections bureau receive increased training to be able to answer simple questions regarding the complaint process.

– Requested more information be placed at voting stations, such as phone numbers of who to contact if you believe something illegal is happening, and information on what is illegal.