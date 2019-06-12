* An Executive Session was held prior to the meeting regarding personnel contracts, real estate and legal matters.

Public Comment

Nick Diamantis: Upset with the condition of 224 and 226 Locust Street. He says the houses are falling apart and is concerned no actions are being taken by council. The Borough manager addressed Mr. Diamantis about what steps the borough has taken towards fixing these issues.

Approval Of Minutes [08:20]

Motion to Pay Bills [08:40]

Consent Agenda [09:10]

* The consent agenda was passed for motions 1 through 7 as listed below.

1) Borough Financial Report – acknowledge receipt of the Borough Treasurer’s Report.

2) Assign a dedicated on-street handicap parking space at 216 Park Road as recommended by the Ambridge Police Department.

3) Authorize the closure of 19th St between Duss Avenue and Oak Way on Friday evenings from 6:00PM to 9:00PM from June 7, 2019 to October 25, 2019 for motorcycle events at Duss Avenue Cafe.

4) Authorize the closure of Church Street between 13th Street and Wagner Street on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 3:00PM to 9:00PM for the Historic District Economic Development Corporations Wine Tasting Event.

5) Authorize Hot Metal Horns to conduct free concerts in PJ Caul Park on June 29 and August 31, 2019 from 4:00PM to 9:00PM.

6) Accept the resignation of Karen Frynkewicz as a school crossing guard effective June 7, 2019.

7) Authorize advertisement to hire school crossing guards to the 2019-20 School Year.

New Business [10:25]

* All motions were passed with no discussion.

Committee Reports [16:40]

Code Report

– none

Public Safety Report

-Discussion about fireworks and the police and fire departments sharing resources.

-A police report was given detailing recent drug busts happening in the borough. A “Click-It Ticket” program was also discussed.

Public Works [21:00]

– Discussion about various projects including grass cutting and light fixture repairs.

– Details provided about borough road closures through the fall season.

Parks and Recreation Report

– none

Engineer Report

– none

Upcoming Community Events

– Independence Day Celebrations, Fireworks in Walter Panek Park on Saturday, June 29th.

– Thursday Evening starting June 20th – Crime Watch Movies in PJ Caul Park at dusk

– Thursday Afternoons – Farmer’s Market, Park Road and 7th Street in St. Mary’s Lot.