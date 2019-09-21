Board Member James Wear was absent for this meeting.

Accepting Minutes [02:15]

Treasurer Report [02:35]

President Report [02:50]

– Chair of the PR committee resigned her position but will remain as a board member.

– The school’s volleyball team was acknowledged, as were all the district’s newly hired school teachers.

Public Comment (Agenda Only)

– None

Accept Education and Tech Reports

Finance and Budget [13:00]

– A discussion held about a tax abatement.

Buildings and Grounds [21:45]

Athletic Report

– None

PR Report

– None

Steering and Rules [22:10]

Legislative [22:40]

Salary Schedule and Labor Relations

– None

Personnel [23:00]

Solicitor Report [24:00]

– An executive session was requested regarding personnel matters.

Public Comment [24:35]

Jodi: Asked questions regarding a contracted PR consultant.

Tracy: Talked about what the school district will do to help children impacted by the recent tasing of a juvenile. Has concerns for the children’s well-being and concerns of a growing racial divide in the district.

Rich: Has a son that he has been trying to get into New Horizons school for over a year. He feels that the district is failing him by not returning his emails or calls and he is upset with the lack of help.

Casey: Disappointed with the poor planning of school events. She does not believe a school board meeting should be taking the same night as a volleyball game and an open house.