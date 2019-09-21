Board Member James Wear was absent for this meeting.
Accepting Minutes [02:15]
Treasurer Report [02:35]
President Report [02:50]
– Chair of the PR committee resigned her position but will remain as a board member.
– The school’s volleyball team was acknowledged, as were all the district’s newly hired school teachers.
Public Comment (Agenda Only)
– None
Accept Education and Tech Reports
Finance and Budget [13:00]
– A discussion held about a tax abatement.
Buildings and Grounds [21:45]
Athletic Report
– None
PR Report
– None
Steering and Rules [22:10]
Legislative [22:40]
Salary Schedule and Labor Relations
– None
Personnel [23:00]
Solicitor Report [24:00]
– An executive session was requested regarding personnel matters.
Public Comment [24:35]
Jodi: Asked questions regarding a contracted PR consultant.
Tracy: Talked about what the school district will do to help children impacted by the recent tasing of a juvenile. Has concerns for the children’s well-being and concerns of a growing racial divide in the district.
Rich: Has a son that he has been trying to get into New Horizons school for over a year. He feels that the district is failing him by not returning his emails or calls and he is upset with the lack of help.
Casey: Disappointed with the poor planning of school events. She does not believe a school board meeting should be taking the same night as a volleyball game and an open house.
