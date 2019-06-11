Public Comment

Mr Barber: Questions regarding the liquor license that was recently passed and what the next steps are.

Jim: Asked the engineer questions concerning a recently submitted plan.

Amanda Bradley: Came to show her support for the liquor license that was passed and had questions about planned road improvements in the township.

Police Report [19:00]

– Warning about recent break-ins in the township, reminded residents to keep their cars and houses locked at night.

Engineer Report [20:25]

Zoning Report [23:40]

– A request was made to have a reminder posted on the website about MS4. Residents are leaving lawn clippings on the street and they are being washed into the storm system, which can result in a fine for violating township ordinance.

Fire Report – None

Highway Report [29:00]

– Bid rewarded to Detroit Salt for the 2019-2020 season at $84.25/ton.

Approval of Minutes [30:25]

Solicitor Report [30:45]

– Discussion about WesBanco loans.

– Discussion about liquor licenses

– Request for Executive Session regarding personnel matter (No need to reconvene)

Planning Board Report – None

Recreation [33:30]

– Discussion about placing flags on poles and street lights around the township that show pictures of veterans who are from Vanport. Questions were raised about how the township would advertise this to determine if there was interest in the township.

Finance Report [41:15]

New Business [45:55]