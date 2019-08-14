The meeting for South Heights Borough to be held on August 12, 2019 was not able to meet quorum.

Four of the seven council members were not in attendance. The members not in attendance were:

John Marshall – Council Vice President

Sabrina Haines – Councilwoman

Cheryl Glus – Councilwoman

Denise DeCanio – Councilwoman

The borough secretary told Beavercountian.com that three of the four members were absent due to being on vacation, and the fourth was absent due to a family health issue.

The next meeting is a specially scheduled workshop meeting set for 7:00 p.m. on August 28, 2019.