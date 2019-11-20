Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Beaver
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Beaver

Ohioville Borough General Meeting 11-19-2019

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Public Comment (Agenda Items Only):

Mary: Asked what the bill from the Beaver County Times was for.

Public Works Report [01:30]

Finance [04:10]

– The borough council went into an executive session at this time, which lasted fourteen minutes.

Legislative

– None

Public Utilities

– None

Fire Committee

– None

Police Committee

– No update regarding body cameras for the officers.

Recreation

– None

Mayor Report

– None

Secretary Report

– None

Treasurer Report [07:45]

Planning Commission [07:55]

Solicitor Report [08:10]

– No increase in millage on proposed budget.

Engineer Report [08:25]

Tax Collector Report

– None

Unfinished Business

– None

Ordinances

– None

Communications

– None

Public Comment [10:00]

Netty: Would like to donate signs for the borough cemeteries. Asked borough if she could have permission, but research will need done to see who owns the properties.

Mike: Thinks the zoning ordinance is anti-business and worries about jobs not being created within the borough.

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

