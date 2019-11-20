Ohioville Borough General Meeting 11-19-2019

Public Comment (Agenda Items Only):
Mary: Asked what the bill from the Beaver County Times was for.
Public Works Report [01:30]
Finance [04:10]
– The borough council went into an executive session at this time, which lasted fourteen minutes.
Legislative
– None
Public Utilities
– None
Fire Committee
– None
Police Committee
– No update regarding body cameras for the officers.
Recreation
– None
Mayor Report
– None
Secretary Report
– None
Treasurer Report [07:45]
Planning Commission [07:55]
Solicitor Report [08:10]
– No increase in millage on proposed budget.
Engineer Report [08:25]
Tax Collector Report
– None
Unfinished Business
– None
Ordinances
– None
Communications
– None
Public Comment [10:00]
Netty: Would like to donate signs for the borough cemeteries. Asked borough if she could have permission, but research will need done to see who owns the properties.
Mike: Thinks the zoning ordinance is anti-business and worries about jobs not being created within the borough.