New Brighton Borough General Meeting 10-17-2019

Borough Council Members Richard Haddox and Nick Campagna were absent from this meeting.
Public Hearing on Ordinance 1254
– Special Event Animal Ordinance which would prohibit animals from being in borough parks during special events.
Minutes [02:00]
Public Comment [02:10]
Leroy: Brought up an issue with traffic concerns at Dollar General.
Brad: Believes there is corruption within the police department, specifically with the police chief. Alleges that tickets are not being given to people parking in two-hour parking spots for over six hours. Borough council said they will talk with the police chief at their Friday meeting on 10-18-2019.
Reports [11:55]
-Pittsfield Bridge Right-Of-Way
General Government Committee [13:25]
Public Safety Committee [15:00]
Public Works and Sanitation Committee
– None
Recreation and Community Life Committee [15:45]
Old Business [16:35]
New Business [17:50]
– Concerns were raised with a pipe sticking out of a handicap spot on the corner near family video.
– Borough Councilman Rom Holaren addressed the public about the police department and said he has full confidence in how they operate.
