New Brighton Borough General Meeting 10-17-2019

Borough Council Members Richard Haddox and Nick Campagna were absent from this meeting.

Public Hearing on Ordinance 1254

– Special Event Animal Ordinance which would prohibit animals from being in borough parks during special events.

Minutes [02:00]

Public Comment [02:10]

Leroy: Brought up an issue with traffic concerns at Dollar General.

Brad: Believes there is corruption within the police department, specifically with the police chief. Alleges that tickets are not being given to people parking in two-hour parking spots for over six hours. Borough council said they will talk with the police chief at their Friday meeting on 10-18-2019.

Reports [11:55]

-Pittsfield Bridge Right-Of-Way

General Government Committee [13:25]

Public Safety Committee [15:00]

Public Works and Sanitation Committee

– None

Recreation and Community Life Committee [15:45]

Old Business [16:35]

New Business [17:50]

– Concerns were raised with a pipe sticking out of a handicap spot on the corner near family video.

– Borough Councilman Rom Holaren addressed the public about the police department and said he has full confidence in how they operate.