Sunday, October 20, 2019
46.1 F
Beaver

New Brighton Borough General Meeting 10-17-2019

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Borough Council Members Richard Haddox and Nick Campagna were absent from this meeting.

Public Hearing on Ordinance 1254

– Special Event Animal Ordinance which would prohibit animals from being in borough parks during special events.

Minutes [02:00]

Public Comment [02:10]

Leroy: Brought up an issue with traffic concerns at Dollar General.

Brad: Believes there is corruption within the police department, specifically with the police chief. Alleges that tickets are not being given to people parking in two-hour parking spots for over six hours. Borough council said they will talk with the police chief at their Friday meeting on 10-18-2019.

Reports [11:55]

-Pittsfield Bridge Right-Of-Way

General Government Committee [13:25]

Public Safety Committee [15:00]

Public Works and Sanitation Committee

– None

Recreation and Community Life Committee [15:45]

Old Business [16:35]

New Business [17:50]

– Concerns were raised with a pipe sticking out of a handicap spot on the corner near family video.

– Borough Councilman Rom Holaren addressed the public about the police department and said he has full confidence in how they operate.

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaCombhttp://admin
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

In Case You Missed It

PoliticsJohn Paul -
41

Inside The Attempt To End Jack Manning’s Candidacy For County Commissioner

County Republican Committee Chairman Jim Christiana asked county commissioner candidate Jack Manning to drop out of the race last...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports -
160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone -
5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more

Reader Comments

avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Audio and Video Files
 
 
 
Other File Types
 
 
 
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest News

video
Public MeetingsMatthew LaComb -
0

New Brighton Borough General Meeting 10-17-2019

Borough Council Members Richard Haddox and Nick Campagna were absent from this meeting. Public Hearing on Ordinance 1254 – Special Event...
Read more
video
Public Meetings

Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session 10-16-2019

Matthew LaComb -
1
Department Head Report Department of Public Works: At some point between Friday night and Saturday morning, a urinal was left running on the top...
Read more
video
Public Meetings

Ambridge School District Board of Directors Meeting 10-16-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
Accept Minutes Treasurer Report Presentations - Interaction and Rotary programs were discussed. - A Mock Trial informational presentation was given. Public Comment (Agenda Items) Andre: Works...
Read more
video
Public Meetings

Big Beaver Borough General Meeting 10-15-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
Visitors Mr. Robert Sapsara of Crossgates: Presented plans to construct a two-phase building, each phase being 105,000 square feet. He is seeking an amendment...
Read more
video
Public Meetings

Marion Township General Meeting 10-14-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
Accept Minutes Public Comment (Agenda Items Only) – None Water Update - Update on the status of hydrants. Sewage – None Road Report - Opened and accepted...
Read more

© 2018 Beaver Countian | Privacy Policy
X
X