Midland Borough General Meeting 2-13-2020
Borough council members Jeanne Hupp and Sam Rosatone JR were absent for this meeting.
Officials [02:50]
– Executive sessions were held this past month regarding budget items.
Committee Reports
– None
Solicitor Report [04:10]
– Discussion was held about how to repay the balance owed on a tax anticipation note in arrears. The amount overdue is roughly $360,000.00.
– Bills are to be placed on hold in the borough, including the pay of the solicitor.
