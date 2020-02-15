Midland Borough General Meeting 2-13-2020

Borough council members Jeanne Hupp and Sam Rosatone JR were absent for this meeting.

Officials [02:50]

– Executive sessions were held this past month regarding budget items.

Committee Reports

– None

Solicitor Report [04:10]

– Discussion was held about how to repay the balance owed on a tax anticipation note in arrears. The amount overdue is roughly $360,000.00.

– Bills are to be placed on hold in the borough, including the pay of the solicitor.