Midland Borough General Meeting 10-10-2019

Approval of Minutes [01:05]

Mayor Adkins [02:10]

– Discussed replacing lights on the police vehicles.

– Street sweeping issues on roads that Shell plant buses travel on.

Council President Albert Troiani [09:40]

– Update on Water Authority. Made a resolution to dissolve the water authority entirely.

At this point, public comment was open to discuss the proposed resolution.

Mr. Roneli: Talked about the Water Authority and how he said he would vote based on the audit.

Janice: Questioned who would replace the Water Authority in the event the resolution passes. It was answered that the municipal authority would take over until they determined how to proceed.

Albert Troiani: Read the mission statement of the water authority and discussed its meaning. Discussed alleged discrepancies between the audits in 2016 and 2017.

Dan Onuska: Worried the board has not waited long enough for proper negotiations to occur.

Vice President Peter Quinn Esq: Said the water authority lacks good faith. Brought up issues of the garbage and the water authority pushing the municipal authority out.

Resolution was proposed to dissolve water authority [24:40]

– Resolution failed in a 3-2 vote with 1 abstention.

Yes: President Troiani and Councilwoman Drozdjibob.

No: Councilman Kenny Williams, Councilwoman Jeanne Hupp and Councilman Dan Onuska.

Abstained: Vice President Peter Quinn Esq.

Committee Reports [26:40]

Police Committee

– Discussed whether to hire a police officer offer who is currently on a probationary period.

Planning Committee [29:30]

Solicitor Report [31:20]

– Requested executive session regarding personnel matters and employee discipline.

Engineer Report [32:45]

Police Report [43:30]

– A motion was tabled until next meeting regarding hiring a new part-time police officer.

DPW Update [50:25]

– In need of a part-time employee for the winter season.

Tax Collector Report [54:30]

Communications [55:00]

– Sam Rosatone was voted in to replace Michael Noto. The vote was 4-2.

APPI Rate Updated [59:10]

Sewer Repair [1:03:00]

Zoning Report [1:06:05]

Approval of Bills [1:10:00]

New Business [1:11:00]

– Discussion about the hiring of a temporary borough clerk for the municipal office.