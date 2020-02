Solicitor Myron Sainovich was absent for this meeting.

[04:45] Key Findings

– The borough has been running an annual deficit from 2014 – 2018

– Cumulative debt from 2014–2018 was $977,000.00

– The fund balance went from $600,000.00 to -$280,000.00

– Revenue is down 1.8%.

– Earned income went down $200,000.00 between 2015–2016