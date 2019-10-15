Marion Township General Meeting 10-14-2019

Accept Minutes [00:30]
Public Comment (Agenda Items Only)
– None
Water Update [00:50]
– Update on the status of hydrants.
Sewage
– None
Road Report [08:25]
– Opened and accepted a snow removal bid.
– Approved Petrie Road Completion Report.
Engineer Report
– None
Police Report [17:35]
Planning Commission [20:20]
– Approval of Wozniak and Dellorso Plan.
Zoning Report [30:00]
Solicitor Report [30:05]
– Discussed Blinn Conditional Use.
Old Business [32:45]
– West Road Bridge and Brush Creek Park Update.
– Supervisors updated about what was discussed at most recent county commissioner meeting.
Emergency Management Update [46:25]
New Business – None
Payment of Bills [49:05]
Reader Comments