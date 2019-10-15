Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Marion Township General Meeting 10-14-2019

Matthew LaComb
Accept Minutes [00:30]

Public Comment (Agenda Items Only)

– None

Water Update [00:50]

– Update on the status of hydrants.

Sewage

– None

Road Report [08:25]

– Opened and accepted a snow removal bid.
– Approved Petrie Road Completion Report.

Engineer Report

– None

Police Report [17:35]

Planning Commission [20:20]

– Approval of Wozniak and Dellorso Plan.

Zoning Report [30:00]

Solicitor Report [30:05]

– Discussed Blinn Conditional Use.

Old Business [32:45]

– West Road Bridge and Brush Creek Park Update.

– Supervisors updated about what was discussed at most recent county commissioner meeting.

Emergency Management Update [46:25]

New Business – None

Payment of Bills [49:05]

