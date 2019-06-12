Approval Of Minutes

Treasurer’s Report [01:00]

Unfinished Business [01:20]

-Approval to hire alternative zoning board members.

New Business [02:55]

– Approval to mail out summer newsletter.

Announcements [03:15]

– Office will be closed Thursday, July 4th.

– Recycling dates set for Fri. July 5th and Sat. July 6th

– Next Supervisor Meeting – Wednesday, June 10th at 4:00PM

– “Independence Day of Celebration” scheduled for Sat. July 13th. Included will be raffles, games and fireworks. Line up at the township park pavilion at 4:30pm and parade to the municipal lot on School Road.

Public Comment [03:35]

– A thank you was given to the board for their support of the library.