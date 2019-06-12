Approval Of Minutes
Treasurer’s Report [01:00]
Unfinished Business [01:20]
-Approval to hire alternative zoning board members.
New Business [02:55]
– Approval to mail out summer newsletter.
Announcements [03:15]
– Office will be closed Thursday, July 4th.
– Recycling dates set for Fri. July 5th and Sat. July 6th
– Next Supervisor Meeting – Wednesday, June 10th at 4:00PM
– “Independence Day of Celebration” scheduled for Sat. July 13th. Included will be raffles, games and fireworks. Line up at the township park pavilion at 4:30pm and parade to the municipal lot on School Road.
Public Comment [03:35]
– A thank you was given to the board for their support of the library.
