Hopewell Township General Meeting 10-28-2019

Township Supervisors David Ciccone and Nickolas DiPietro were absent for this meeting.

Public Comment (Agenda Items)

– None

Approval of Minutes [01:10]

Payment of Bills [01:30]

Recognition of Full Time Police Officer Brandon Fedorka [03:00]

Police Report [03:45]

Planning and Zoning Report [07:00]

Engineer Report [10:00]

Sewer Authority [11:35]

Old Business

– None

New Business

– None

Public Comment [13:05]

Logan: Thanked township for efforts made to ensure the safety of children in his neighborhood.

Lawrence: Has issues with flooding on his road. The township supervisors informed him that the road he lives on is a state road and they can’t fix the drains.

John: Speaking for Stone Quarry Road. Asked for an update about the rifle range and informed the township that he has been in contact with the DEP. The DEP purportedly going to be sending the range an order to clean up bullets that have been left on the ground.

Announcements [22:00]

An executive session was requested for personnel matters regarding a sewage authority clerk position.