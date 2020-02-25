Hopewell School Board General Meeting 2-24-2020

Schools Update [01:25]

[05:35] Board Statement on Proposed 4th Grade Transition

– Motion tabled until next public meeting on March 9.

Approval of Reports [09:10]

Public Comment [09:45]

Township Resident 1:

– Organized a community petition which garnered 570 signatures as of 6:00 p.m. before meeting.

– Mentioned that kindergarten registration is the same day as the next planned board meeting, and is concerned the board won’t know the enrollment for next year prior to making a decision on moving students.