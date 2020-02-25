Tuesday, February 25, 2020
44.5 F
Beaver
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
44.5 F
Beaver

Hopewell School Board General Meeting 2-24-2020

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Schools Update [01:25]

[05:35] Board Statement on Proposed 4th Grade Transition

– Motion tabled until next public meeting on March 9.

Approval of Reports [09:10]

Public Comment [09:45]

Township Resident 1:

– Organized a community petition which garnered 570 signatures as of 6:00 p.m. before meeting.

– Mentioned that kindergarten registration is the same day as the next planned board meeting, and is concerned the board won’t know the enrollment for next year prior to making a decision on moving students.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Latest News

PoliticsJohn Paul - 6

State Rep Aaron Bernstine Slams Beaver School Board’s Decision To Fund Pool Renovations

State Representative Aaron Bernstine (Republican-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) has made clear his opposition to a recent decision by the Republican-led Beaver Area...
Read more
Local Gov

Racial Slurs And Bullying Are The Norm In Ambridge Schools Say Parents And Students

April Johnston - 11
When William Bratton was an eighth-grader, he rode the bus to Ambridge Area Middle School with a girl who seemed to relish making him...
Read more
Local Gov

Aliquippa School Board President Resigns Amid Allegations She Threatened To Stab Students With Scissors

John Paul - 4
The president of the Aliquippa School Board resigned today as city police and county detectives investigate allegations she threatened to stab two students with...
Read more
Local Gov

State Says Midland In Dire Situation – State Police Investigating – Pension Funds Misused

Lori Boone - 4
Repeatedly citing Midland’s “dire” financial situation, state officials on Tuesday night backed emergency actions including the borough entering state-designated distressed status and hiking property...
Read more
Local Gov

Beaver School Board Votes To Move Forward With $5 Million Pool – Approves $9.5 Million In New Debt

John Paul - 4
The Beaver Area School Board voted Monday night to move forward with construction of a new indoor pool to house their 32-student swim team...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X