Presentations
– Updates from school administration
– Presentation on college readiness by school counselors and psychologist.
Approval Of Minutes [45:40]
Financial Report [46:10]
Public Comment [46:40]
– Rich: Update on how the band did last year and all the things they participate in.
Committee Discussion [53:10]
– Approval of various motions, including the hiring new teachers, approving the construction of a new playground, and allowing teams and groups to use gymnasiums during after school hours.
Buildings and Grounds [58:50]
Finance and Budget [1:01:50]
Personnel [1:05:10]
Superintendent Report
– Absent
Other Business
– None
