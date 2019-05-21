Presentations

– Updates from school administration

– Presentation on college readiness by school counselors and psychologist.

Approval Of Minutes [45:40]

Financial Report [46:10]

Public Comment [46:40]

– Rich: Update on how the band did last year and all the things they participate in.

Committee Discussion [53:10]

– Approval of various motions, including the hiring new teachers, approving the construction of a new playground, and allowing teams and groups to use gymnasiums during after school hours.

Buildings and Grounds [58:50]

Finance and Budget [1:01:50]

Personnel [1:05:10]

Superintendent Report

– Absent

Other Business

– None