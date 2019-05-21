Public Comment

– Mike: Complained about a toxic environment within the township

– Steve: Discussion about 2015 Property Maintenance Code

– Curt: Upset there is still no resolution to alleged harassment and bullying happening in the township. Discussion about his house and how he thinks the supervisors are out to get him. Worried supervisors will attempt to direct his duties as Chairman of Zoning Board.

– Mr Clyde: Complained about a bad working environment and his belief that the supervisors are getting involved in things they should not. Alleges the stress led to him needing medication to treat blood pressure issues.

Approval of Minutes [15:20]

Correspondence [15:30]

– Discussion about issues involving the subdivision of a parcel.

Engineer Report [32:35]

Solicitor Report [33:00]

Fire Department Report [34:00]

Police Report [34:30]

Animal Control Officer [35:20]

Road Department [36:00]

New Business [39:00]

– Motion to remove Head of Zoning Board. Motion failed to pass in a 2-1 vote.

Secretary Report [41:25]

Pay Bills [42:20]

Executive Session requested for personnel matters with no reason to reconvene.

Comment regarding the vote to remove head of zoning board happened at the end of the meeting.