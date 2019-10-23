Franklin Township General Meeting 10-21-2019

Approval of Minutes [01:10]

Public Comment [01:45]

Mike: Apologized to board for being misinformed with his comments at the last meeting.

Robert: Issue with water damage to his property and drainage issues with the road he lives on.

Doug: Question regarding continuation of grading township roads.

Bill: White Pine Plan.

Rick: Asked if white control lines will be painted to help monitor speed on Old Furnace Road.

Fire Report [30:15]

Police Report [30:50]

Animal Control Report [31:40]

Road Report [32:35]

New Business [36:00]

– Approved Mylar plan

– Approved salt contract

Secretary Report

– None

Payment of Bills [47:00]