Franklin Township General Meeting 10-21-2019

Approval of Minutes [01:10]
Public Comment [01:45]
Mike: Apologized to board for being misinformed with his comments at the last meeting.
Robert: Issue with water damage to his property and drainage issues with the road he lives on.
Doug: Question regarding continuation of grading township roads.
Bill: White Pine Plan.
Rick: Asked if white control lines will be painted to help monitor speed on Old Furnace Road.
Fire Report [30:15]
Police Report [30:50]
Animal Control Report [31:40]
Road Report [32:35]
New Business [36:00]
– Approved Mylar plan
– Approved salt contract
Secretary Report
– None
Payment of Bills [47:00]
Reader Comments