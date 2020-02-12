Economy Borough General Meeting 2-11-2020

[01:40] Pension Update – Bill Vescio
[06:20] Public Comment
Karen: Act 14 notices and why the borough is not more organized with them.
Mclellan: Upset that heavy tractor trailer trucks are heading up and down the street he lives on.
Laurel: Wants more clarity when it comes to gas and oil pads. Offered her team’s help to organize ACT 14 letters and other associated paperwork.
Cheryl: Expressed her concerns that not everything happening in the borough, as far as new construction, is being shared with the public.
Mayor Response [22:00]
Casey (Penn Energy) [24:15]