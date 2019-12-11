Economy Borough General Meeting 12-10-2019

Councilmembers Frank Marrone and R.J. Burns were absent for this meeting.

Public Comment [2:20]

Roger: Asked borough council to check rates on solicitor and auditors and see if there are better rates with other firms.

Linda: Asked if the borough received the ACT 14 letter.

Lisa: Elaborates on the ACT 14 letter the borough received and gave suggestions on how to go about responding to it.

Don: Thinks that sending a response letter cannot hurt the borough, so why not do it?

Laurel: Expressed her concerns with upcoming infrastructure being planned that will connect the well pads.

The mayor then commented on this issue, which sparked an audience member to ask why she was commenting if she is not part of council [25:00]

Carol: Thinks the borough should bring in experts to explain what’s happening so that the borough and the citizens can better understand.

Committee Reports [29:05]

Finance Report

Parks and Recreation [30:40]

Ordinance Committee [31:45]

– A problem was brought up with how an ordinance regarding covered walkways was written. A code enforcement officer was present and added his comment on the matter.

Personnel [44:55]

– Requested an executive session regarding personnel issues.

Mayor Report [45:20]

– Police Report

– Update on police vehicles and training program.

– Requested an executive session regarding personnel.

Solicitor Report [51:15]

– Walmart Assessment Appeal Update.

Old Business [53:35]

– Advertise 2020 Meetings.

– Discussion about buying new computers or just upgrading the software.

New Business [59:20]

– Motion was made to send a letter to the DEP about the ACT 14 letter discussed earlier in the meeting.

The board went into an executive session and returned approximately thirty-three minutes later.

– Motion was made to interview and hire a public works employee.

– Motion was made to hire a part time secretary for the borough at a rate of $30.00/hr, not to exceed twenty hours per week.

– Motion was made to give Police Chief Mike O’Brien a six year contract with a 4% raise per year.