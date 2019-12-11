Wednesday, December 11, 2019
27.4 F
Beaver
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
27.4 F
Beaver

Economy Borough General Meeting 12-10-2019

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Councilmembers Frank Marrone and R.J. Burns were absent for this meeting.

Public Comment [2:20]

Roger: Asked borough council to check rates on solicitor and auditors and see if there are better rates with other firms.

Linda: Asked if the borough received the ACT 14 letter.

Lisa: Elaborates on the ACT 14 letter the borough received and gave suggestions on how to go about responding to it.

Don: Thinks that sending a response letter cannot hurt the borough, so why not do it?

Laurel: Expressed her concerns with upcoming infrastructure being planned that will connect the well pads.

The mayor then commented on this issue, which sparked an audience member to ask why she was commenting if she is not part of council [25:00]

Carol: Thinks the borough should bring in experts to explain what’s happening so that the borough and the citizens can better understand.

Committee Reports [29:05]

Finance Report

Parks and Recreation [30:40]

Ordinance Committee [31:45]

– A problem was brought up with how an ordinance regarding covered walkways was written. A code enforcement officer was present and added his comment on the matter.

Personnel [44:55]

– Requested an executive session regarding personnel issues.

Mayor Report [45:20]

– Police Report

– Update on police vehicles and training program.

– Requested an executive session regarding personnel.

Solicitor Report [51:15]

– Walmart Assessment Appeal Update.

Old Business [53:35]

– Advertise 2020 Meetings.

– Discussion about buying new computers or just upgrading the software.

New Business [59:20]

– Motion was made to send a letter to the DEP about the ACT 14 letter discussed earlier in the meeting.

The board went into an executive session and returned approximately thirty-three minutes later.

– Motion was made to interview and hire a public works employee.

– Motion was made to hire a part time secretary for the borough at a rate of $30.00/hr, not to exceed twenty hours per week.

– Motion was made to give Police Chief Mike O’Brien a six year contract with a 4% raise per year.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more

Latest News

Cops & CourtsJohn Paul - 10

Chippewa Twp Police Chief Says Local Facebook Group Admin Is “Putting Our Community At Risk”

The interim police chief of Chippewa Township is warning the public not to believe what he describes as false...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Chippewa Twp Police Issue Statement Denying Facebook Rumor Of A Murderer Loose In The Community

John Paul - 5
The Chippewa Township Police Department issued a statement late Friday night denying rumors being circulated in a Facebook discussion group that there was a...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Monaca Police Chief Says False News From Facebook Group Causing Unnecessary Alarm About A Kidnapping

John Paul - 3
A local Facebook group known for peddling in false news and conspiracy theories became a subject of controversy again today, leaving some parents worried...
Read more
County Gov

Beaver County Courthouse Features A Menorah For The First Time

John Paul - 2
The Beaver County Courthouse is featuring a Menorah on its front lawn for the first time this year. The Menorah joins a Christmas tree...
Read more
Local Gov

Who Will Save Us? Part 3: We Pay Police & EMS – Why Not Firefighters?

Lori Boone - 1
Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Content is protected !!
X
X