Economy Borough General Meeting 10-22-2019

*Councilwoman Patricia Skonieczny and Councilman R.J. Burns were absent from this meeting.
Pension presentation by Mr. William Vescio
– Police pension update
– Discussion about concerns with non-uniform pension
Public Comment [08:40]
– None
Approval of Minutes [09:10]
Committee Reports [10:05]
Parks and Recreation
– None
Ordinances
– none
Public Safety
– None
Property and Buildings
– None
Personnel
– Accepted a resignation
Finance
– Advertising budget meeting for the second time so that the meeting can occur in November
Public Works
– None
Mayor Report [12:25]
– Investigate the possibility of getting a second school resource officer.
– Request for an executive session regarding legal action, with no need to reconvene.
Solicitor Report [14:20]
Tax Collecting Commission
– Discussion had about how many hours the tax collector would have to spend at the municipal office.
– Issue with Mayor being sworn in due to the date falling on a Serbian Holiday. Mayor will look into inviting District Justice to swear her in at a later date.
Engineer Report [26:50]
– Paint lines on Shaffer Road.
Old Business [28:15]
– Mr. Thomas gave an update on the NLSC (Northern Lights Shopping Center). Board is frustrated with lack of work done over the past four years and would like to have a meeting with the owners of the plaza for information.
New Business [39:40]
– Renew animal control services contract.
