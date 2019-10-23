Wednesday, October 23, 2019
Economy Borough General Meeting 10-22-2019

Matthew LaComb
*Councilwoman Patricia Skonieczny and Councilman R.J. Burns were absent from this meeting.

Pension presentation by Mr. William Vescio

– Police pension update

– Discussion about concerns with non-uniform pension

Public Comment [08:40]

– None

Approval of Minutes [09:10]

Committee Reports [10:05]

Parks and Recreation

– None

Ordinances

– none

Public Safety

– None

Property and Buildings

– None

Personnel

– Accepted a resignation

Finance

– Advertising budget meeting for the second time so that the meeting can occur in November

Public Works

– None

Mayor Report [12:25]

– Investigate the possibility of getting a second school resource officer.

– Request for an executive session regarding legal action, with no need to reconvene.

Solicitor Report [14:20]

Tax Collecting Commission

– Discussion had about how many hours the tax collector would have to spend at the municipal office.

– Issue with Mayor being sworn in due to the date falling on a Serbian Holiday. Mayor will look into inviting District Justice to swear her in at a later date.

Engineer Report [26:50]

– Paint lines on Shaffer Road.

Old Business [28:15]

– Mr. Thomas gave an update on the NLSC (Northern Lights Shopping Center). Board is frustrated with lack of work done over the past four years and would like to have a meeting with the owners of the plaza for information.

New Business [39:40]

– Renew animal control services contract.

