Approval of Minutes [01:45]

Committee Reports [02:00]

– Playground is now open

– Pothole patching is set to begin

Mayor’s Report [03:35]

– Drug raid was conducted, two people arrested

– Name plate to honor Mark Johnson for serving in military

– Three street lights reported not working, no time frame on when they will be fixed

– Emails received about fines that will be attended to

Recreation [07:25]

– Playground has opened up

Issues with 1st Avenue [09:50]

– First Avenue is sliding down the hill due to large amounts of rain

– Discussion about calling out the engineer to evaluate the situation

Old Business [16:40]

New Business [16:50]

Motion to Pay Bills [18:25]