Approval of Minutes [01:45]
Committee Reports [02:00]
– Playground is now open
– Pothole patching is set to begin
Mayor’s Report [03:35]
– Drug raid was conducted, two people arrested
– Name plate to honor Mark Johnson for serving in military
– Three street lights reported not working, no time frame on when they will be fixed
– Emails received about fines that will be attended to
Recreation [07:25]
– Playground has opened up
Issues with 1st Avenue [09:50]
– First Avenue is sliding down the hill due to large amounts of rain
– Discussion about calling out the engineer to evaluate the situation
Old Business [16:40]
New Business [16:50]
Motion to Pay Bills [18:25]
