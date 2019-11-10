East Rochester Borough General Meeting 11-6-2019

Public Comment [00:40]

Joint Sewer Authority representative discussed replacing costs of the water treatment plant.

Richard: Asked questions regarding the state of the roads and if the borough is going to do anything to fix large holes in them.

Sam: Needs new tires for a borough truck. Pricing was given and discussed.

Accept Minutes [23:45]

Communications [24:15]

Mayor/Police Report [25:50]

– Mayor would like to replace the streetlights with LED lights, which cost $109.00 per pole. He stated that he would donate his mayor’s wages for the next two years to this project if the borough would match it.

Streets and Sewers [30:40]

– Issues regarding a borough park and lighting the gazebo in it were discussed.

Building Permits Report [43:25]

Finance Report [43:45]

Fire Report [44:30]

Solicitor Report [45:45]

– Told borough members that a tax rate and budget need to be decided at this meeting.

Engineer Report [49:25]

– Grant application processes were discussed.

Budget [57:50]

– Current millage rate in the borough is twenty-two mills. A motion was made by the board to advertise a budget created with a millage rate of twenty-three mills, a one mill increase.