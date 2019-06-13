Approval of Minutes

Public Comment

– None

Department Report

– None

Police Report [00:55]

Fire Report

– None

Road Department Report [01:15]

– Discussion about problems caused by recent storms.

– Brought up concerns with citizens speeding, plans to meet with police chief about the problem.

Code Enforcement

– No additions other than the submitted report.

Planning Report

– None

Engineer Report [04:10]

– Sent in a request for Youngblood Paving to do work in Daugherty Township next since they are currently working in New Brighton.

Solicitor Report

– None

New Business

– None

Old Business

– None

Additional Business

– None

Motion to Pay Bills [06:20]