Approval of Minutes
Public Comment
– None
Department Report
– None
Police Report [00:55]
Fire Report
– None
Road Department Report [01:15]
– Discussion about problems caused by recent storms.
– Brought up concerns with citizens speeding, plans to meet with police chief about the problem.
Code Enforcement
– No additions other than the submitted report.
Planning Report
– None
Engineer Report [04:10]
– Sent in a request for Youngblood Paving to do work in Daugherty Township next since they are currently working in New Brighton.
Solicitor Report
– None
New Business
– None
Old Business
– None
Additional Business
– None
Motion to Pay Bills [06:20]
Reader Comments