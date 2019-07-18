Tax Report

Communications [01:35]

Accepting Bills [01:35]

Public Comment

– Citizen asked if she could see the reports.

Mayor Report [03:40]

– Discussion about emergency operations plan in borough.

– Hiring of Kevin Reese as a full-time police officer with a one year probation period.

Engineer Report [07:15]

– 8th Avenue water line work starts July 22.

– Discussion about struggles with manpower.

– Submitted application for ARLE grant.

– A steel building project can go up for bid upon council approval. The two options are 60’ x 30’ or 60’ x 40’. A motion was passed to put the project out to bid.

– MS4 Report: Twenty-four cut falls need inspected before the next report gets sent in September. The lab costs are $75 each. These tests need to be done after forty-eight hours of no rainfall.

Solicitor Report [24:15]

– Discussion about a request to install a handicap accessible walkway at Our Lady of Peace Parish. The land it is being requested to be placed on is currently owned by the borough, and the borough would either have to give authority or hand over the property. The parcel is roughly five feet long and two feet wide. A motion was made and passed to transfer the land.

– [29:00] A proposal was made to raise water and sewer rates for the third and fourth quarter of 2019 to make up for the price hike from Beaver Falls Water.

Finance

– None

Public Safety

– Firehouse wifi code is no longer available to the public. The council is going to be in contact to have this fixed, and if there is not cooperation, the borough will make the them pay for their internet bill. Upon installation, it was agreed there would be a private and guest wifi network access.

Public Works

– None

Planning

– None

Parks and Recreation [34:20]

– Community day is on August 3rd.

Unfinished Business

– None

New Business [36:25]

– Provide credit on a citizen’s water bill due to them having to use extra water to clean up excess mud on their property.

– Problem with citizens parking in the parking lot at the baseball fields. Discussion about how to stop this problem from happening in the future.

Public Comment [42:10]

– Citizen discusses issues with trailers being parked. Discussion was also had about overgrown vegetation around the borough and asked why ordinances are in place if they are not enforced.