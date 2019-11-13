Wednesday, November 13, 2019
City of Beaver Falls General Meeting 11-12-2019

Matthew LaComb
Note: An executive session was held prior to the meeting regarding personnel issues. A group of approximately fifteen Geneva College students attended this meeting, along with three members of the public.

Public Comment (Agenda Items)

– None

Regular Business [02:45]

– Approved ORD 3099, which is a three year agreement with Valley Waste Service, Inc.

– Approved ORD 4000, which is an employee agreement with Paula J. Durish.

– Approved Resolution 1534, which authorizes a list of General Fund expenditures.

– Had discussion about WesBanco proposal for the 2020 Tax Anticipation Note (TAN).

Solicitor Report [09:00]

Department Reports [09:45]

Fire Report [10:45]

Finance Report

– None

Manager Report [17:10]

City Clerk Report

– None

Parks and Recreation Report [17:40]

Public Works [18:40]

Community Development [19:50]

Police Report [23:20]

Old Business/New Business [24:05]

Public Comment [29:25]

Dean: Congratulated members of council for getting re-elected.

