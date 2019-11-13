City of Beaver Falls General Meeting 11-12-2019

Note: An executive session was held prior to the meeting regarding personnel issues. A group of approximately fifteen Geneva College students attended this meeting, along with three members of the public.
Public Comment (Agenda Items)
– None
Regular Business [02:45]
– Approved ORD 3099, which is a three year agreement with Valley Waste Service, Inc.
– Approved ORD 4000, which is an employee agreement with Paula J. Durish.
– Approved Resolution 1534, which authorizes a list of General Fund expenditures.
– Had discussion about WesBanco proposal for the 2020 Tax Anticipation Note (TAN).
Solicitor Report [09:00]
Department Reports [09:45]
Fire Report [10:45]
Finance Report
– None
Manager Report [17:10]
City Clerk Report
– None
Parks and Recreation Report [17:40]
Public Works [18:40]
Community Development [19:50]
Police Report [23:20]
Old Business/New Business [24:05]
Public Comment [29:25]
Dean: Congratulated members of council for getting re-elected.