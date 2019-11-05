City of Aliquippa General Meeting 10-30-2019

Councilman Matthew Mottes was absent for this meeting.
Public Comment (Agenda Items Only)
– None
Police Report
– None
Fire Report [02:00]
Street Department [03:10]
– None
Recreation Department [03:25]
– None
Code Enforcement [03:50]
– None
Administration [04:00]
– None
New Business [04:10]
Presentation by Holistic Industries regarding the Sunrise Organic Wellness Dispensary [08:10]
– Provided details about location, employment, security, along with other information about the forthcoming medical marijuana dispensary.
– Council asked questions and expressed concerns about the dispensary.
Solicitor Comment [29:40]