City of Aliquippa General Meeting 10-30-2019

Councilman Matthew Mottes was absent for this meeting.

Public Comment (Agenda Items Only)

– None

Police Report

– None

Fire Report [02:00]

Street Department [03:10]

– None

Recreation Department [03:25]

– None

Code Enforcement [03:50]

– None

Administration [04:00]

– None

New Business [04:10]

Presentation by Holistic Industries regarding the Sunrise Organic Wellness Dispensary [08:10]

– Provided details about location, employment, security, along with other information about the forthcoming medical marijuana dispensary.

– Council asked questions and expressed concerns about the dispensary.

Solicitor Comment [29:40]