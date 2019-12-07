Welcome!Register for an account
Central Valley School Board Organizational Meeting 12-5-2019
*An executive session was held prior to the meeting regarding personnel matters.
[01:00] Swearing in
[02:35] Public Comment (Agenda Items)
– None
Board positions were elected as follows:
Board President: George Zaritski
Vice President: Donna Belcastro
[06:20] Representative Board
[07:45] Setting Meeting Dates and Times
[08:10] Payment of Bills
[09:30] Personnel
[10:05] Finance
[10:30] Superintendent
[10:55] Board Comments
[11:15] Public Comment
– None
