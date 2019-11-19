Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Center Township General Meeting 11-18-2019

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
Township Supervisor Michael Sisk was absent for this meeting.

Public Comment [00:30]

– Questions posed to National Fuel and Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer Update [11:40]

– Informed the board the Center Township Fire Department received the full amount they asked for in a grant from them, totaling $25,739.20.

Bill: Brought up issues he has with an ordinance regarding burning in the township. Argued that the ordinance uses vague language and that it is misinforming to what is actually in the written ordinance.

Approval Of Minutes [21:50]

Engineer Report [22:20]

Get-Go Impact Study [24:35]

Solicitor Report [32:35]

– An executive session was requested regarding Shell tax appeals.

Old Business [33:15]

– Disbanded the Center Township Industrial and Commercial Development Authority.

– Appointed a new tax collector.

Committee Reports [35:35]

– Recognition of police officers that received awards.

– Information about upcoming events in the township.

New Business [39:25]

– Date set for a meeting to discuss the consolidation of the fire departments (January 21st at 6:00pm) at the township municipal building.

Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

In Your Opinion

