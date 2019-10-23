Center Township General Meeting 10-21-2019

Public Comment

John: A retention pond was recently been cleaned out by the township but the things removed from it were dumped over a hillside on his property. He would like the township to clean up its mess.

Bill: Has an objection to ordinance 4-2018, which banned burning in the township. He feels he needs to burn his leaves in order to properly take care of his property. Asked that the township look into DEP regulations regarding burning, as well as consider a less restrictive ordinance.

Karen: Spoke for Ivy Lane group

Discussion with National Fuel:

– Had questions regarding pressure testing, road access and pipeline construction

– Asked the township how wide of a range the planned SWIFT 911 warning will be when National Fuel lets gas flow through their pipeline. The township responded that all of Center Township will be warned, not just a radius around Ivy Lane as first proposed.

Discussion with Energy Transfer:

– Asked questions on permitting the company should have sent in.

– Asked what the plan is relating to the restoration of waterways.

Approval of Minutes [28:25]

Engineer Report [28:45]

– Update on 2019 road program

– Raccoon Creek Road Update

– Bond reductions

Solicitor Report [34:00]

– Executive Session requested regarding Shell Tax appeals

Old Business [36:30]

– Questions from township supervisor about the industrial board not having a solicitor and if the board plans on dissolving it.

Committee Report [37:25]

– Motion was made to promote Jason Harper to road foreman due to the old foreman retiring.

– Motion was made to hire Michael Nalli to fill the vacant solicitor spot on the Planning Commission.

New Business [41:45]

– Accepted the resignation of the elected tax collector.

Solicitor Comment [42:00]

– Spoke of irregularities found in an audit of the school district.

– Discussion about the tax collector resigning.