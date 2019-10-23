Center Township Conditional Use Hearing for Daycare Center 10-21-2019

Jill Stamos (Owner of Daycare)

– Explained that she is seeking to expand

– Ken (Current Owner of Building)

– Questions from Township Solicitor

– Daycare will be open from 6:00am until 6:00pm, Monday through Friday, no weekends or holidays.

– Asked for details ranging from capacity of the building, to safety precautions regarding the building.

Township Engineer

– Has seventeen items that need addressed to comply with the townships ordinances, but recommended approval as long as those items are addressed.

Public Comment

Linda: Has concerns with width of the road that the property sits on. Worries since the road has no pavement lines that it will cause accidents due to potential increased traffic.

Hillary: Concerned with lack of childcare in the township and vouches for the quality of care Jill has given her children.

Michelle: Feels Jill is what the township needs. Jill is a nurse who cares for her Type 1 Diabetic child. She said finding someone to care for him with his disease is not an easy thing to do.

Stephanie: Waited one and a half years to get her child into Jill’s daycare and was not disappointed.

Christine: Vouches for Jill being a quality caregiver to her children.