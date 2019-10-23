Wednesday, October 23, 2019
42.7 F
Beaver

Center Township Conditional Use Hearing for Daycare Center 10-21-2019

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Jill Stamos (Owner of Daycare)

– Explained that she is seeking to expand

– Ken (Current Owner of Building)

– Questions from Township Solicitor

– Daycare will be open from 6:00am until 6:00pm, Monday through Friday, no weekends or holidays.

– Asked for details ranging from capacity of the building, to safety precautions regarding the building.

Township Engineer

– Has seventeen items that need addressed to comply with the townships ordinances, but recommended approval as long as those items are addressed.

Public Comment

Linda: Has concerns with width of the road that the property sits on. Worries since the road has no pavement lines that it will cause accidents due to potential increased traffic.

Hillary: Concerned with lack of childcare in the township and vouches for the quality of care Jill has given her children.

Michelle: Feels Jill is what the township needs. Jill is a nurse who cares for her Type 1 Diabetic child. She said finding someone to care for him with his disease is not an easy thing to do.

Stephanie: Waited one and a half years to get her child into Jill’s daycare and was not disappointed.

Christine: Vouches for Jill being a quality caregiver to her children.

Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

In Your Opinion

Who Do You Support For County Commissioner?
(pick up to 3)

In Case You Missed It

CommunityLori Boone -
5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports -
160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone -
40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Reader Comments

avatar
Photo and Image Files
 
 
 
Audio and Video Files
 
 
 
Other File Types
 
 
 
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Latest News

Local GovJohn Paul -
0

Center Township Tax Collector Resigns After “Irregularities” Discovered During Audit

Center Township tax collector Jeanne Bowser has resigned her elected position after township officials say an audit by Central...
Read more
video
Public Meetings

Economy Borough General Meeting 10-22-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
*Councilwoman Patricia Skonieczny and Councilman R.J. Burns were absent from this meeting. Pension presentation by Mr. William Vescio - Police pension update - Discussion about concerns with...
Read more
video
Public Meetings

Center Township General Meeting 10-21-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
Public Comment John: A retention pond was recently been cleaned out by the township but the things removed from it were dumped over a hillside...
Read more
video
Public Meetings

Center Township Conditional Use Hearing for Daycare Center 10-21-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
Jill Stamos (Owner of Daycare) - Explained that she is seeking to expand - Ken (Current Owner of Building) - Questions from Township Solicitor - Daycare will be...
Read more
video
Public Meetings

Franklin Township General Meeting 10-21-2019

Matthew LaComb -
0
Approval of Minutes Public Comment Mike: Apologized to board for being misinformed with his comments at the last meeting. Robert: Issue with water damage to...
Read more

© 2018 Beaver Countian | Privacy Policy
X
X