Brighton Township General Meeting 12-9-2019

Public Comment (Agenda Items)

– None

Reports [00:40]

Building Permits [01:45]

Road Department [02:25]

Police Report [04:10]

Fire Report [04:50]

Tax Collector [06:30]

Fires [07:15]

Recycling [07:25]

Personnel [07:50]

– Hire a part time police officer

Purchase a Pick-Up Truck [08:30]

Public Works and Police Security Camera [09:40]

Amend Non-Uniform Pension Plan [10:50]

2020 Budget Adaptation [12:00]

– Real Estate tax remains at twelve mills.

– Earned income tax levy set at 1%.

– Per capita tax levy set at $5.00.

– Amusement Tax levy set at 5%.

– Local Service Tax levy set at $47.00.

– Real Estate Transfer tax levy set at .5%.

-Stormwater Management fee set at $5.50 per month.

DCNR Grant for two-mile trails [16:30]

Gypsy Glen Road Slide Repair [18:00]

– Road will need closed for a minimum of one month, and the traffic cannot be limited to one lane. Project is expected to start after the school year is over, to limit impact.

Sebring Road Slide Repair [20:45]

Sebring Road Paving [25:10]

Excess Maintenance Agreement [29:10]

MS4 Program [30:05]

Brighton Fields Pond Retrofit [33:10]

Beaver Woods Pond Retrofit [35:25]

Comprehensive Plan [37:40]

Evergreen Heights Bond Reduction [40:00]

– Lengthy discussion about gravel sumps. Trying to decide how to reduce the bond without the project being finished.

Lot Consolidation (Police Barracks) [1:08:20]

Land Development (Police Barracks) [1:10:00]

Ordinance to Amend Traffic Code [1:16:10]

Additional Business [1:17:00]

Solicitor Report [1:17:10]

Public Comment [1:19:50]