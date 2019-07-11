Editor’s Note: Due to a technical problem, the first four minutes of this public hearing was not captured on video. During that time, the Board explained the time limitations for each speaker and notified the public they would not be responding to any comments. The first commenter was also missed in this recording.

Approximately fifty people attended the public hearing in the high school Auditorium.

– Resident makes accusations of problems with school, such as asbestos. [06:00]

– Questions and concerns were raised about Northwestern and Patterson Schools. [12:00]

– The effects of having larger classrooms, and the benefits of having smaller ones [20:00]

– An prior school board member and current Patterson Heights councilman speaks on his experiences with Northwestern and details about the community. [23:30]

– Questions were raised as to why Blackhawk has not been in contact with Beaver Falls. [40:30]

– Board members introduce themselves and describe their roles. [44:00]