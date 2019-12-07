Welcome!Register for an account
Blackhawk School Board Voting Meeting 12-5-2019
[00:05] Communications
– None
Public Comment (Agenda Items)
– None
[01:15] Finance
[3:30] Personnel
[04:30] Education
Buildings and Grounds
– None
[11:15] Athletics
Administrative Liaison
– None
Food Service
– None
Negotiations
– None
Intermediate Unit
– None
Public Comment
– None
[19:40] Administration
[20:20] Student Rep.
[20:45] Solicitor
[22:05] School Directors
– Lengthy discussion about BIZ School’s Air and Heating Units.
