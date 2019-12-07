Saturday, December 7, 2019
36.9 F
Beaver
Saturday, December 7, 2019
36.9 F
Beaver

Blackhawk School Board Organizational Meeting 12-5-2019

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Beaver County President Judge Richard Mancini was present to swear in new board members.

* An executive session was had prior to the meeting to discuss personnel and labor relations.

President: Neil Morisson

Vice President: Dan Jones

Treasurer: Melissa Ziegler

Secretary: Rachel Cline

Solicitor: Weiss

[18:35] Decision on Meeting Dates and Time

– A motion was made to move the meeting time from 7:00pm to 7:30pm. This motion failed in a 5-4 vote.

[26:00] Depository of School Funds

[29:00] Investments

[31:00] Vo-Tech Update

[34:55] Approval Of Minutes

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

County GovLori Boone - 19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more

Latest News

Cops & CourtsJohn Paul - 6

Chippewa Twp Police Chief Says Local Facebook Group Admin Is “Putting Our Community At Risk”

The interim police chief of Chippewa Township is warning the public not to believe what he describes as false...
Read more
News

Chippewa Twp Police Issue Statement Denying Facebook Rumor Of A Murderer Loose In The Community

John Paul - 5
The Chippewa Township Police Department issued a statement late Friday night denying rumors being circulated in a Facebook discussion group that there was a...
Read more
News

Monaca Police Chief Says False News From Facebook Group Causing Unnecessary Alarm About A Kidnapping

John Paul - 3
A local Facebook group known for peddling in false news and conspiracy theories became a subject of controversy again today, leaving some parents worried...
Read more
County Gov

Beaver County Courthouse Features A Menorah For The First Time

John Paul - 2
The Beaver County Courthouse is featuring a Menorah on its front lawn for the first time this year. The Menorah joins a Christmas tree...
Read more
Local Gov

Who Will Save Us? Part 3: We Pay Police & EMS – Why Not Firefighters?

Lori Boone - 1
Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Content is protected !!
X
X