Blackhawk School Board Organizational Meeting 12-5-2019

Beaver County President Judge Richard Mancini was present to swear in new board members.

* An executive session was had prior to the meeting to discuss personnel and labor relations.

President: Neil Morisson

Vice President: Dan Jones

Treasurer: Melissa Ziegler

Secretary: Rachel Cline

Solicitor: Weiss

[18:35] Decision on Meeting Dates and Time

– A motion was made to move the meeting time from 7:00pm to 7:30pm. This motion failed in a 5-4 vote.

[26:00] Depository of School Funds

[29:00] Investments

[31:00] Vo-Tech Update

[34:55] Approval Of Minutes