Blackhawk School Board Organizational Meeting 12-5-2019

Beaver County President Judge Richard Mancini was present to swear in new board members.
* An executive session was had prior to the meeting to discuss personnel and labor relations.
President: Neil Morisson
Vice President: Dan Jones
Treasurer: Melissa Ziegler
Secretary: Rachel Cline
Solicitor: Weiss
[18:35] Decision on Meeting Dates and Time
– A motion was made to move the meeting time from 7:00pm to 7:30pm. This motion failed in a 5-4 vote.
[26:00] Depository of School Funds
[29:00] Investments
[31:00] Vo-Tech Update
[34:55] Approval Of Minutes