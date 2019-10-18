Big Beaver Borough General Meeting 10-15-2019

Visitors [01:40]
Mr. Robert Sapsara of Crossgates: Presented plans to construct a two-phase building, each phase being 105,000 square feet. He is seeking an amendment to the borough’s developers agreement.
Public Comment
Linda Mcfadden: Brought up issues she has with damage to her property. The borough engineer addressed her issues and suggested a solution to the borough council.
An ongoing problem with feral cats was brought up and discussed at length.
Carl: Discussed issues regarding equipment that is stored in his shop.
Janelle: Had auestions regarding road bids.
Don: Talked about cat issue and asked the borough council if BeaverCountian.com could record the meeting.
Financials [30:30]
Streets and Roadmaster Report [43:25]
Parks and Recreation [44:30]
– Update and discussion on the park’s covered bridge.
Planning Commission [48:10]
Municipal Authority [49:20]
Zoning Report [51:45]
– Lengthy discussion regarding PennDOT and issues with applicants applying to use empty lots to temporarily store equipment.
Solicitor Report [1:24:40]
– Sent conflict of interest waver with Lindy Paving.
– Sent a letter to the Wampum Racetrack regarding noise.
– Discussion was had on an ordinance establishing inspection fees for improper water infiltration into the sanitary sewer system.
Engineer Report [1:37:45]
– Discussed roadway improvements. Borough council asked what would happen if they chose not to pass or act on the program.
– Flood plain discussion and suggestions.
Mayor Report [1:59:50]
