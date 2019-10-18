Big Beaver Borough General Meeting 10-15-2019

Visitors [01:40]

Mr. Robert Sapsara of Crossgates: Presented plans to construct a two-phase building, each phase being 105,000 square feet. He is seeking an amendment to the borough’s developers agreement.

Public Comment

Linda Mcfadden: Brought up issues she has with damage to her property. The borough engineer addressed her issues and suggested a solution to the borough council.

An ongoing problem with feral cats was brought up and discussed at length.

Carl: Discussed issues regarding equipment that is stored in his shop.

Janelle: Had auestions regarding road bids.

Don: Talked about cat issue and asked the borough council if BeaverCountian.com could record the meeting.

Financials [30:30]

Streets and Roadmaster Report [43:25]

Parks and Recreation [44:30]

– Update and discussion on the park’s covered bridge.

Planning Commission [48:10]

Municipal Authority [49:20]

Zoning Report [51:45]

– Lengthy discussion regarding PennDOT and issues with applicants applying to use empty lots to temporarily store equipment.

Solicitor Report [1:24:40]

– Sent conflict of interest waver with Lindy Paving.

– Sent a letter to the Wampum Racetrack regarding noise.

– Discussion was had on an ordinance establishing inspection fees for improper water infiltration into the sanitary sewer system.

Engineer Report [1:37:45]

– Discussed roadway improvements. Borough council asked what would happen if they chose not to pass or act on the program.

– Flood plain discussion and suggestions.

Mayor Report [1:59:50]