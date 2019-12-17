Thursday, December 19, 2019
Beaver
Beaver School Board Work Session 12-16-2019

By Matthew LaComb
Approximately forty members of the public attended this meeting.

Public Comment (Agenda Items)

– None

An executive session was held prior to this meeting. The reason for executive session was not given as required by law under the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.

Approval Of Minutes [01:45]

Invoices [02:10]

Treasurer Report [03:00]

JROTC Report [03:15]

New Business [05:10]

– Discussion was held about Motion (A) under new business. “Approve the Beaver Area School District Act 1 Section 311(d) resolution to not increase the taxes above the district’s adjusted Act 1 index of 3.4%. (encl. V.A)” A motion was made to table the motion, but failed.

– A motion was made to approve the increase of Phase 1B renovation spending from $500,000.00 to $2,000,000.00. The board then explained and discussed why they motioned to increase this budgeted item so dramatically.

– College Square Roof Update [15:30]

– NRG Powerplay Demand Response [16:40]

– A motion was made (P) as stated. “Approve changes to the high school course registration book for the 2020-2021 school year to include the following new courses: AP Physics 1, Sports Literacy, Podcasting 101, Environmental Science, Creative Writing II, Junior Seminar. (encl. V.P)” Board member Luke Beradelli abstained from this motion. [25:15]

Correspondence [28:50]

Administrative Report [31:20]

Public Comment [31:25]

Mike: Asked for an update on school security, including resource officers and plans going forward.

Shawn: Asked that the board be careful with how transparent they are with their security plans. Stated that he thinks sharing too much could be a bad thing.

Pam: Thanked the board for their approval of the Washington D.C. trip.

