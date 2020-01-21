Beaver School Board Voting Session 1-20-2020

Note: Board member Robyn Johnson was absent for this meeting.

Note: An executive session was held prior to this meeting regarding pending litigation.

Payment of Invoices [02:30]

Treasurer Report [03:30]

Presentations [03:50]

-Tri-M Music Honor Society. Information on what the music department is working on throughout the remainder of the school year.

– Fry Transportation: Safety Act Review. Information regarding pending legislation regarding the safety of school buses.

– JROTC Update [20:45]