Beaver School Board Voting Session 1-20-2020
Note: Board member Robyn Johnson was absent for this meeting.
Note: An executive session was held prior to this meeting regarding pending litigation.
Payment of Invoices [02:30]
Treasurer Report [03:30]
Presentations [03:50]
-Tri-M Music Honor Society. Information on what the music department is working on throughout the remainder of the school year.
– Fry Transportation: Safety Act Review. Information regarding pending legislation regarding the safety of school buses.
– JROTC Update [20:45]
