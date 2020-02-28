Beaver School Board Special Voting Meeting 2-27-2020

New Business [01:30]

The motion at subject of this special meeting was presented as follows:

“Authorize the Administration to stop all work on the pool except for Geo Technical Analysis and Interior Natatorium Design until the feasibility study is presented by the Borough of Beaver.”

[03:00] Beaver Borough council member Michael Deelo commented on what the council discussed at the workshop meeting.

[08:15] Beaver Borough council member Jim Perini also commented on the motion. He stated he was surprised at the dollar amount the school is going to spend on the pool.

[13:00] Superintendent Carrie Rowe read proposal numbers from the 2012 quote to redo the Beaver Borough pool.