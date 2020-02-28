Friday, February 28, 2020
19.9 F
Beaver
Friday, February 28, 2020
19.9 F
Beaver

Beaver School Board Special Voting Meeting 2-27-2020

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

New Business [01:30]

The motion at subject of this special meeting was presented as follows:

“Authorize the Administration to stop all work on the pool except for Geo Technical Analysis and Interior Natatorium Design until the feasibility study is presented by the Borough of Beaver.”

[03:00] Beaver Borough council member Michael Deelo commented on what the council discussed at the workshop meeting.

[08:15] Beaver Borough council member Jim Perini also commented on the motion. He stated he was surprised at the dollar amount the school is going to spend on the pool.

[13:00] Superintendent Carrie Rowe read proposal numbers from the 2012 quote to redo the Beaver Borough pool.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain One volunteer’s...
Read more

Latest News

Local GovJohn Paul - 0

Beaver School District Rejects Exploring A Shared Aquatic Complex With Borough

Beaver Area School Board on Thursday rejected a last-minute borough proposal to share costs for a community indoor-outdoor aquatic...
Read more
Community

Beaver County Study Seeks Solutions To Save Our Schools

Lori Boone - 3
Looking toward 2030, a nonprofit says a study shows an annual dwindling county population and tax base, a corresponding negative effect on school students...
Read more
Local Gov

Beaver Borough And School District May Pool Resources For A Shared Indoor-Outdoor Aquatic Complex

John Paul - 1
A week after Beaver Area School Board voted to borrow millions of dollars for a new pool, Beaver Council suggested the two instead study...
Read more
Local Gov

Hopewell School District To Spend Over $70 Million On Construction – Tax Increases Coming

Lori Boone - 6
The Hopewell Area School Board is inching closer to a district-wide building and student grouping overhaul estimated to cost upward of $71 million over...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Former Beaver School District Athletic Director Enters Guilty Plea In Drug Case

John Paul - 2
The former Beaver Area School District athletic director charged with transporting 22 pounds of marijuana and more than 160 amphetamine pills pleaded guilty to...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X