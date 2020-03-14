Beaver School Board Solicitor Interview – Tucker Arensberg 3-12-2020

Questions Asked By Board:

– Have you ever had to advocate for a client on a subject that contradicts your personal beliefs? If yes, how did you deal with it? [17:00]

– If a student, a band member and an assistant coach took a knee during the national anthem before a sporting event, what would you recommend the board do? [18:50]

– For a need of uncompromising integrity to be the norm, how has your firm developed this into its culture? [20:25]

– What have you done in the past that shows you make an effort to better understand your client? [22:00]

– What is a typical and expected response time from your firm? [24:50]