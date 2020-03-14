Beaver School Board Solicitor Interview – Santicola, Steele & Fedeles 3-12-2020

Questions Asked By Board:

– How will your knowledge of the community help protect the legal interest of Beaver School Board? [08:30]

– If a student, a band member and an assistant coach took a knee during the national anthem before a sporting event, what would you recommend the board do? [10:45]

– Why should the board go with a local firm as opposed to a larger firm from the city or surrounding areas? [14:40]

– What have you done in the past that has helped you better understand your client? [17:30]

– How long has your firm been dealing with Rochester School District? [20:00]

– Who will attend the meetings? [21:00]