Saturday, March 14, 2020
43.1 F
Beaver
Saturday, March 14, 2020
43.1 F
Beaver

Beaver School Board Solicitor Interview – Andrews & Price 3-12-2020

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Questions Asked By Board:

– How will your knowledge of our community help protect the legal interest of the board? [24:20]

– If a student, a band member and an assistant coach took a knee during the national anthem before a sporting event, what would you recommend the board do? [28:00]

– What has your firm done in the past that has helped you better understand your clients? [34:00]

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
Local GovLori Boone - 0

Who Will Save Us? Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain

Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The Alarm Part 1: The Volunteer Firefighter Drain One volunteer’s...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 20

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more

Latest News

Special CoverageJohn Paul - 3

Aliquippa Water Authority Restoring Service To Disconnected Households – Suspending All Shut-Offs

The Municipal Water Authority of Aliquippa (MWAA) will begin restoring service to all disconnected households and suspend all shut-offs...
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver County Maple Syrup Festival Canceled For 2020 Due To Coronavirus Fears

John Paul - 1
The Annual Beaver County Maple Syrup Festival has been canceled for 2020 over concerns about the novel coronavirus. Festival chair Regis Collins notified the public...
Read more
Special Coverage

Superintendents Announce All Public School Districts In Beaver County Are Being Closed Due To Coronavirus

John Paul - 0
The superintendents of school districts serving students in Beaver County have informed BeaverCountian.com that all classes and district events are being cancelled due to...
Read more
Special Coverage

County Commissioners Shut Down Ice Arena – Cancel After Hours Meetings At Courthouse Until Further Notice

John Paul - 1
County Commissioners have ordered the ice area closed and have canceled all after hours events and meetings scheduled at the courthouse until further notice....
Read more
Special Coverage

Beaver Borough Closes Municipal Building For At Least Two Weeks Over Coronavirus Concerns

John Paul - 0
Beaver Borough is closing its municipal building for at least two weeks over concerns about the novel coronavirus. County Commissioner Chairman Dan Camp confirmed to...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Alert: Content is protected!
X
X