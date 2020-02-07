Welcome!Register for an account
Beaver Falls Home Rule Charter Meeting 2-6-2020
Discussion about other cities in the state with Home Rule Charters in place. [07:00]
Tax burden changing from property owners to wage earners. [11:25]
– 51% of citizens in Beaver Falls live in rental properties. [16:00]
– $176 estimated tax increase to average earner in Beaver Falls [17:35]
Special Restrictions [19:00]
Disadvantages [20:20]
Steps to change [24:30]
Terms of commissioners [29:00]
Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter!
Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.
In Your Opinion
error: Content is protected !!