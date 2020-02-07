Beaver Falls Home Rule Charter Meeting 2-6-2020

Discussion about other cities in the state with Home Rule Charters in place. [07:00]

Tax burden changing from property owners to wage earners. [11:25]

– 51% of citizens in Beaver Falls live in rental properties. [16:00]

– $176 estimated tax increase to average earner in Beaver Falls [17:35]

Special Restrictions [19:00]

Disadvantages [20:20]

Steps to change [24:30]

Terms of commissioners [29:00]