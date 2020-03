Editor’s Note: This video is not of the usual quality published by BeeaverCountian.com. Rather than being recorded by our own reporters as is normally done in our coverage, it was created by the County of Beaver, which live streamed its public meeting of the Board of Commissioners in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.

Subscribe Now! Log In