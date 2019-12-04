Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session Meeting 12-4-2019

Department Head Reports

District Attorney David Lozier: Requested an executive session regarding a personnel matters.

Department of Public Works: Update on courthouse elevator

Solicitor Report [02:10]

– Requested an executive session regarding litigation and real estate.

BOC Report [02:30]

Sandie Egley: Asked that the seat for the Conservation District not be filled until the new board can vote on it. Discussion determined the paperwork for a seat holder needs to be sent to the state by the 15th of this month.

Dan Camp III: Asked that $10,000 be used from the ACT 13 fund be given to Faith Restorations.

Other Business

– None

Public Comment [09:40]

Marilyn: Asked questions regarding Brush Creek Park and where ACT 13 money has been directed in the past.