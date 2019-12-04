Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session Meeting 12-4-2019

Department Head Reports
District Attorney David Lozier: Requested an executive session regarding a personnel matters.
Department of Public Works: Update on courthouse elevator
Solicitor Report [02:10]
– Requested an executive session regarding litigation and real estate.
BOC Report [02:30]
Sandie Egley: Asked that the seat for the Conservation District not be filled until the new board can vote on it. Discussion determined the paperwork for a seat holder needs to be sent to the state by the 15th of this month.
Dan Camp III: Asked that $10,000 be used from the ACT 13 fund be given to Faith Restorations.
Other Business
– None
Public Comment [09:40]
Marilyn: Asked questions regarding Brush Creek Park and where ACT 13 money has been directed in the past.