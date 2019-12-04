Thursday, December 5, 2019
32.5 F
Beaver
Thursday, December 5, 2019
32.5 F
Beaver

Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session Meeting 12-4-2019

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Department Head Reports

District Attorney David Lozier: Requested an executive session regarding a personnel matters.

Department of Public Works: Update on courthouse elevator

Solicitor Report [02:10]

– Requested an executive session regarding litigation and real estate.

BOC Report [02:30]

Sandie Egley: Asked that the seat for the Conservation District not be filled until the new board can vote on it. Discussion determined the paperwork for a seat holder needs to be sent to the state by the 15th of this month.

Dan Camp III: Asked that $10,000 be used from the ACT 13 fund be given to Faith Restorations.

Other Business

– None

Public Comment [09:40]

Marilyn: Asked questions regarding Brush Creek Park and where ACT 13 money has been directed in the past.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
CommunityLori Boone - 5

It’s 420! Here’s A Stoner Holiday Story About An Iconic Picture From Beaver County’s Past

There comes a time in every childhood when a light clicks on and you realize your dad is more...
Read more

Latest News

Cops & CourtsJohn Paul - 4

Chippewa Twp Police Chief Says Local Facebook Group Admin Is “Putting Our Community At Risk”

The interim police chief of Chippewa Township is warning the public not to believe what he describes as false...
Read more
News

Chippewa Twp Police Issue Statement Denying Facebook Rumor Of A Murderer Loose In The Community

John Paul - 5
The Chippewa Township Police Department issued a statement late Friday night denying rumors being circulated in a Facebook discussion group that there was a...
Read more
News

Monaca Police Chief Says False News From Facebook Group Causing Unnecessary Alarm About A Kidnapping

John Paul - 2
A local Facebook group known for peddling in false news and conspiracy theories became a subject of controversy again today, leaving some parents worried...
Read more
County Gov

Beaver County Courthouse Features A Menorah For The First Time

John Paul - 2
The Beaver County Courthouse is featuring a Menorah on its front lawn for the first time this year. The Menorah joins a Christmas tree...
Read more
Local Gov

Who Will Save Us? Part 3: We Pay Police & EMS – Why Not Firefighters?

Lori Boone - 1
Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Content is protected !!
X
X