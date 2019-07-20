Department Head Reports

Public Works – Geotech engineer has not been out to Economy park where the landslide occurred. Weather permitting, they are going to meet today. This is the same Geotech engineer that was used for Hillside 12 in Bradys Run.

Solicitor Report [01:45]

– Executive session was requested by Solicitor Garen Fedeles regarding Litigation, personnel and negotiations with no need to reconvene.

Board of Commissioners Reports [02:00]

Dan Camp III

– Discussed Salary Board’s decision to approve non-union raises the raising of rates for healthcare from 2.5% to 3.0%.

Tony Amadio

– None

Sandie Egley

– Discussion about a courthouse employee moving to a new office in the DPW building

– Commissioner Dan Camp III said commissioners had no plans on the use of this room once it becomes empty.

– The commissioners had a meeting and debriefing on the recent chemical fire that occurred in Rochester.

Other Business

– None

Public Comment [07:25]

– Mr Wooley: Asked about the public warning during chemical fire and why it was sent out with no details at first. Also asked why only certain people in the five mile shelter in place zone got it. Camp responded to his question, mentioning SWIFT 911 and that the boroughs are responsible for sending out warnings not the county.

– Janet: Also commented about the alert system.

Commissioner Egley

– Commissioner Egley asked Recreation and Tourism Director Tim Ishman about financial reports from ACT 18 on the river regatta and the July 4 festivities from 2017 and 2018.

– Commissioner Egley said that she heard the Times had been in contact with the courthouse about creating a media room for press, leading to a back and forth discussion between

Times Reporter Daveen Rae Kurutz and Egley.

Crossroads – Beaver Falls – [25:10]

– Discussion about the struggles of male homeless population in Beaver Falls and the efforts to feed and house them.