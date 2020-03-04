Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session 3-4-2020

Department Head Report [00:15]

Treasurer Sandie Egley:

– Discussion was had about the potential for online dog licensing. Announcement that a dog warden is being assigned by the state to patrol Beaver County full-time.

– Spoke about her community outreach programs.

– District Attorney Lozier stated he would endorse the idea of doing online dog licensing. He stated it would better prepare local police and SWAT when entering homes to know how many dogs are in the house and if they have gotten their vaccinations.