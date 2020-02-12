Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session 2-12-2020

Department Head Report

Joe (Census Coordinator): Asked that the county consider asking local governments and libraries if they have computers the public could use to fill out census forms instead of having people walk door-to-door asking for personal information.

Sandie Egley (Treasurer):

– Provided the board with a reporter she generated comparing year end 2019 and the first month of 2020.

– Discussed dog licenses. She stated most counties in the state use online forums to complete dog licensing applications, while Beaver County requires papers be filled out. The fee to provide digital service would be approximately $3,000.00 per year.

– Suggested the county create a drop box for taxpayers to drop off their tax bills. A suggested location for this would be between the courthouse and the parking garage, on its own concrete pad. The cost for this would be estimated at $2,000.00.

– Brought up issues she had with newly elected official protocol. Stated there was no manual or list of duties an official is supposed to complete in any of the elected county row offices.