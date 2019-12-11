Wednesday, December 11, 2019
27.4 F
Beaver
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
27.4 F
Beaver

Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session 12-11-2019

Matthew LaComb
By Matthew LaComb
0

Mr. Wooley announced that Bob Smith had passed away

Department Head Reports

– None

Solicitor Report [03:45]

Reassessment Contract Update [06:20]

– The Reassessment company requested a space that can hold eight to ten desks to work from. Since there is no place in the Courthouse or the Human Services building, Fedeles suggested a property across from the parking garage. The property at 617 Third street can be leased for $1500.00/mo.

– An executive session was requested for personnel matters.

Budget Report [11:25]

Board Questions on the Budget [13:10]

– Discussion about Faith Restorations and if the money the county budgeted for them could be increased to help cover some of the expenses. It was stated that Faith Restorations pays $6,000.00 per month in expenses such as rent and utilities. Commissioner Egley suggested the county meet them halfway in their yearly expenses, raising their funding from $10,000.00 a year to $36,000.00 per year.

Audience Questions on the Budget [20:20]

BOC Report [25:15]

Other Business

– None

Public Comment [27:35]

– None

Announcements [27:35]

– The courthouse will be closed starting at 12:00pm on Friday, December 13th for training. This closure will be for the remainder of the day.

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
Matthew LaComb
Matthew LaComb
Matt is a BeaverCountian.com multimedia contributor. When he doesn't have a camera in his hands, he's often conducting research projects for the site.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Get updated with the latest news and announcements from BeaverCountian.com.

In Your Opinion

.

0Reader Comments

In Case You Missed It

NewsStaff Reports - 160

Timeline: The Murder Of Rachael DelTondo (Updated 9/7/2019)

This is a timeline of the events leading up to and since the May 13, 2018 murder of Rachael...
Read more
County GovLori Boone - 19

Will A Reassessment Rebellion Be Repeated In Beaver County? Revisiting The 1982 Revolt

Beaver County’s last property reassessment in 1982 had all the ugly: angry mobs, a KKK Klansman, about 12,000 appeals...
Read more
FeaturedLori Boone - 40

In-Depth: A Beaver County Look At The Immigrant Crisis

Nemorio Ramirez sips black coffee in a warm Ambridge diner, describing his frantic sprint across the Mexican-American border nearly...
Read more

Latest News

Cops & CourtsJohn Paul - 10

Chippewa Twp Police Chief Says Local Facebook Group Admin Is “Putting Our Community At Risk”

The interim police chief of Chippewa Township is warning the public not to believe what he describes as false...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Chippewa Twp Police Issue Statement Denying Facebook Rumor Of A Murderer Loose In The Community

John Paul - 5
The Chippewa Township Police Department issued a statement late Friday night denying rumors being circulated in a Facebook discussion group that there was a...
Read more
Cops & Courts

Monaca Police Chief Says False News From Facebook Group Causing Unnecessary Alarm About A Kidnapping

John Paul - 3
A local Facebook group known for peddling in false news and conspiracy theories became a subject of controversy again today, leaving some parents worried...
Read more
County Gov

Beaver County Courthouse Features A Menorah For The First Time

John Paul - 2
The Beaver County Courthouse is featuring a Menorah on its front lawn for the first time this year. The Menorah joins a Christmas tree...
Read more
Local Gov

Who Will Save Us? Part 3: We Pay Police & EMS – Why Not Firefighters?

Lori Boone - 1
Who Will Save Us? A three-part investigative report. Video Introduction: Sounding The...
Read more

Log in or become a subscriber to continue reading the rest of this article. Your support makes our local reporting in Beaver County possible.
Subscribe Now! Log In
error: Content is protected !!
X
X