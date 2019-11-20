Beaver County Board of Commissioners Work Session 11-20-2019

Department Head Reports [00:10]
– Brush Creek Update
Solicitor Report [00:50]
– Sheriff office is leasing a van to transport prisoners.
– Bond issues with Heritage Valley [03:45]
– Reassessment Update [08:00]
– Tyler Technologies was chosen to do the assessment at a price of $6,200,000.00.
– An executive session was requested regarding litigation and bid opening.
Board of Commissioner Reports [11:30]
– None
Budget Update [11:40]
– Commissioner Amadio asked that Cory find money in the budget to fund the following: $10,000.00 for Beaver County Genealogy, an additional $15,000.00 for the Beaver County Humane Society, $5,000.00 for the Historical Society.
Other Business
– None
Public Comment [19:40]
Steve: Asked questions regarding the upcoming reassessment.
