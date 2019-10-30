Beaver County Board Of Commissioners Work Session 10-30-2019

County Commissioner Sandie Egley was absent for this meeting.

Department Head Report [00:10]

Department of Public Works

– Update on parking garage drainage

– Update on repairs going on in the courthouse related to the recent flooding

Solicitor Report [03:40]

– Packets put together for brush creek park bids.

– An executive session was requested regarding personnel matters.

BOC Report [04:10]

Tony Amadio

– Mentioned he read a story in the newspaper about potential passage of a bill regarding the voting machines.

Dan Camp III

– The November 6th work session meeting is cancelled.

Public Comment [06:25]

Mr. Wooley: Asked about the financial status of the county. The commissioners informed him the information will be discussed at meetings held on November 13th and 20th (after the county election).