Beaver County Board Of Commissioners Work Session 10-30-2019

County Commissioner Sandie Egley was absent for this meeting.
Department Head Report [00:10]
Department of Public Works
– Update on parking garage drainage
– Update on repairs going on in the courthouse related to the recent flooding
Solicitor Report [03:40]
– Packets put together for brush creek park bids.
– An executive session was requested regarding personnel matters.
BOC Report [04:10]
Tony Amadio
– Mentioned he read a story in the newspaper about potential passage of a bill regarding the voting machines.
Dan Camp III
– The November 6th work session meeting is cancelled.
Public Comment [06:25]
Mr. Wooley: Asked about the financial status of the county. The commissioners informed him the information will be discussed at meetings held on November 13th and 20th (after the county election).
